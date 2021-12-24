ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person is dead and three others were injured following a shooting at an Alpharetta apartment complex on Christmas Eve.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Alpharetta Police Department responded the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Homes on Huntington Drive after reports of a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived to the apartment unit, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, police reported that one victim succumbed to their injuries.
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspected shooter nearby.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.