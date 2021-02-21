Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station that left one man dead.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting at the Chevron gas station at Flat Shoals Road and Fayetteville Road on Sunday around 3 a.m.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said detectives believe there was a fight inside the gas station that escalated into multiple shots being fired. Two adult males were shot.
When officers arrived at the shooting, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Moments later, police received a call from a woman reporting her son arrived at her home shot. Police believe the man was shot at the gas station during the incident and then drove to his mom’s home.
The man’s mom worked to save her son, however, he later died at Atlanta Medical Center.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, they have noticed an uptick in crime recently where random conflicts have led to gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.