ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex killed one person late Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at the Ashley Gables apartments on East Paces Ferry Road around 7:34 p.m.
Atlanta Police reported that a woman suffered from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sources tell us that all elevators within the building have been blocked by authorities to encourage residents to stay inside as they continue to investigate.
This is an ongoing investigation and very limited details are available at this time. CBS46 is headed to the scene for the latest details surrounding this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.