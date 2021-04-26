GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store.
Investigators say they have obtained warrants for 22-year-old Aaron Woods of Peachtree Corners for aggravated assault and felony murder.
On April 25, officers responded to a person shot call at a convenience store on the 3000 block of Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Kendall Reid of Peachtree Corners suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. While authorities attempted to render aid, Reid had succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
After further investigation, detectives believe Woods and Reid were family acquaintances and met with each other at the convenience store.
When they arrived, they had an altercation and investigators believe Woods shot Reid, police told CBS46 News in a statement.
Woods is not in custody and authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police immediately.
The motive for the crime is still unknown but detectives are urging witnesses to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
