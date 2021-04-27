Douglasville Police Department needs the public’s help in finding Mike Clark in connection to a shooting of two people.
The shooting took place at Budgetel Inn in Lithia Springs on Monday around 7:30 p.m.
According to a police spokesperson, the shooting resulted from an argument.
Police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.
Clark was last seen driving a 2004 Volkswagen Passat, light blue, displaying a Mississippi tag CVB7146.
Clark is a black man, 5 foot 4, 120 pounds. If you know of Clark's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Abercrombie at 678-293-1707 or abercrbm@douglasvillega.gov.
