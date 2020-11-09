A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in Clayton County Monday night.
Detectives have released few details on their investigation. The man was killed outside the Chevron gas station on Forest Parkway and Frontage Road in Forest Park, according to Clayton County police.
Police tape wrapped around the parking lot, surrounding several vehicles at the pumps to the front of the parking lot.
This is an active investigation. CBS46 News will update as police release more information.
