ATLANTA (CBS46) — An altercation escalated to gunfire at a lounge in northwest Atlanta leaving one man dead, police say.
It happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at Blue Flame lounge on Harwell Road. Police say the dispute, which started inside the lounge, spilled out into the parking lot where guns were drawn and a 25-year-old man was fatally shot.
It is unclear whether there were any additional injuries as a result of the shooting.
APD told the CBS46 crew on scene that they are looking into the role that several cars in the parking lot may have played in the incident and looking into electronic evidence such as video footage for evidence.
Witnesses at the lounge could be seen being interviewed by police. Blue Flame Lounge management is assisting with the investigation.
This is the third overnight shooting at an Atlanta establishment this week. On Monday, a similar dispute in front of Loca Luna restaurant escalated to gunfire injuring a man. The following night, a shooting at Chic Restaurant and Lounge took place. Luckily, no one was injured.
