LITHIA SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) Douglasville Police have been called to a fatal shooting at a Walmart off of exit 44 on I-20.
According to police, there was a shooting at the retailer located at 1100 Thornton Road around 12:50 p.m. One person has been confirmed deceased.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.
Featured stories
Man killed after shooting at Walmart in Gwinnett County, suspect charged
Man injured in drive-by shooting on Metropolitan Parkway
Police sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.