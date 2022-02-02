ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Another Atlanta restaurant/lounge shooting has claimed the life of a security guard. This is the fifth incident of gun violence at a nightlife establishment in less than two weeks.
It happened around 1 a.m. According to police, a man at Encore Hookah and Bistro was asked to leave the lounge which escalated to an altercation with a security guard. That's when investigators say the man shot the guard killing him.
The identity of the shooter and victim are not known at this time. Police say they are talking to witnesses at the lounge and gathering evidence from the area.
CBS46 has a crew live at the scene and will have the latest update on this developing story as more information becomes available.
