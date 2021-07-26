GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting that happened in a Kroger parking lot in Grayson Monday night.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to a person shot call around 9:30 p.m.
“When officers arrived, they located one male deceased at the scene. Another male was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital,” a police spokesperson said.
Police did not release the condition of the man rushed to the hospital.
Detectives said an argument between the two men prompted the shooting. During their dispute, the men shot each other.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the shooting.
Police are working to identify both men, and investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
