Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in midtown Atlanta Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to the the 900 block of Spring Street after reports of shooting in the area. Upon arrival, police discovered a man dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.
The initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place in the area of Peachtree Place. Homicide detectives were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials told CBS46 News.
Authorities have not yet released the identify of the victim at this time.
This is a developing story and CBS46 is working to confirm additional details and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.