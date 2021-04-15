Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.
Around 7:52 p.m., officers responded to intersection of Pine Street and Courtland Street in northeast Atlanta after a person shot call.
When they arrived to the scene, police discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation indicated that the shooter fled the scene in what appeared to be a gray sedan occupied by multiple men, police reported.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
