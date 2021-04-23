ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in northwest Atlanta early Friday afternoon.
Around 5:14 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot call at the intersection of North Street and Ruth Street. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim laying in the middle of the roadway.
The man appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately transported to Grady Hospital, where he later died. The victim's identity has not yet been released at this time.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.
