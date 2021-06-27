SOUTH DEKALB, Ga. (CBS46) -- Terrifying moments unfolded for people at a metro Atlanta shopping center Sunday, after gunfire erupted inside South Dekalb Mall.
An anonymous shopper said Sunday was supposed to be just for shopping, but that’s not what happened. “We in South Dekalb mall, they shot it up,”
The shopper told us she was not far from the shooting, ” I was minding my business, buying me a little Sunday funday fit and next thing you know I heard a gunshot!”
People we spoke to who were inside the South Dekalb Galleria Mall Sunday didn’t want to share their names.
However, a food court employee we spoke to said this was her first time being just inches away from a shooting.
“There was a lot of people at the mall, everyone was scared, everyone was like gunshots gunshots!”
Police told us two men walked into a jewelry store and fired off rounds into a glass case, before taking off foot with multiple pieces of jewelry in hand.
Back in March police said a physical altercation at the South Dekalb Galleria also led to gunfire.
No one was injured but shoppers at the time detailed the chaos.
“It's just awire. you know what I’m saying. Kids are running out people are running all over the place. Cars hitting each other.”
There were no injuries in Sunday’s shooting either, but mall employee’s say something needs to change.
“I think we really need more security.”
The food court employee described the suspect as a man wearing a blue shit and black pants, but she could not provide any other information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.