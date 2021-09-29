Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Around 11:54 a.m. officers responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue. When police arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

