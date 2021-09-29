ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.
Around 11:54 a.m. officers responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue. When police arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.