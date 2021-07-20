Shooting in southwest Atlanta kills one person, investigation underway

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta killed one person Tuesday evening.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators with the Homicide Unit were contacted and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, authorities told CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.