Victims involved in a shooting that lead to a fatal car accident on eastbound I-20 over the weekend have been identified.
DeKalb County Police say around 10 p.m. Sunday, 41-year-old Jesse Dempsey was shot on the interstate. His vehicle came to a stop in the middle lane just before Panola Road.
Dempsey's vehicle was then struck by 39-year-old Marie Fleuristin. After colliding with the vehicle, Fleuristin exited her vehicle and was struck by a tractor trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dempsey was also succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
No suspects have been identified in the shooting. The investigation continues.
