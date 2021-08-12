ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.
Around 6:39 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a home on the 4000 block of Riverchess Drive after reports of a shooting in the area.
When officers to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, alert, conscious and breathing for further medical treatment.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials told CBS46 News.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.