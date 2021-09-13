ATLANTA (CBS46) — The right lane of I-85 North on Cleveland Avenue remains closed as police conduct a shooting investigation.
Details are limited at this time. Traffic continues to crawl in the area as vehicles squeeze through the left hand side of the highway just before the connector.
FULTON CO: 1 lane blocked on I-85 north at Cleveland Ave. due to shooting investigation. Live updates on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/utOB792xFH— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) September 13, 2021
CBS46 will have the latest updates on this developing story.
