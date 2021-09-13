Traffic continues to crawl in the area as vehicles squeeze through the left hand side of the highway just before the connector.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The right lane of I-85 North on Cleveland Avenue remains closed as police conduct a shooting investigation.

Details are limited at this time. Traffic continues to crawl in the area as vehicles squeeze through the left hand side of the highway just before the connector.

CBS46 will have the latest updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.