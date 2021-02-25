A shooting investigation has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the Downtown Connector in Atlanta and it could be a while before things open back up.
Atlanta Police confirm a body was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds but no other details have been released. Homicide detectives are headed to the scene and more information is expected to be released during the morning.
Meanwhile, the roadway remains shut down and a clearance time is unknown.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
