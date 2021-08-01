Shooting investigation
Schewislzer Lewis

ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an armored truck driver on Sunday morning.

The preliminary information suggests an armored truck driver was shot at near the 1900 block of Metropolitan Pkwy SW.

Police tell us the driver did not get hit by the gunfire, and there are no injuries.

Details are limited and suspect information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated as we get the latest.

