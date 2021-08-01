ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an armored truck driver on Sunday morning.
The preliminary information suggests an armored truck driver was shot at near the 1900 block of Metropolitan Pkwy SW.
Police tell us the driver did not get hit by the gunfire, and there are no injuries.
Details are limited and suspect information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated as we get the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.