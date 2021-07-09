ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fatal shooting killed one person in northwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2:18 p.m. on Broad Street. When officers arrived, they located a man not alert, not conscious but breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
