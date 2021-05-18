ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are still trying to locate a suspect who shot and killed a passenger of a car that was traveling on GA 400.
It happened near Sidney Marcus Blvd in the early hours of Monday morning and is yet another shooting incident on a major Atlanta Roadway.
“It’s like modern day cowboys just people shooting at each other on the highway and this isn’t the first time,” said Taylor Neely.
Taylor Neely sadly counts himself as a roadway shooting victim, but one that is still living to tell the tale.
“Yeah I feel lucky,” said Taylor. On April 29 he was driving down I-285 South when a Dodge charger pulled up next to him being pursued by a red car according to Neely.
Bullets started flying, one whizzing passed his head. “If there was a passenger in my car it was perfect placement to hit someone in the head,” said Taylor. Monday’s shooting marks at least the 15th roadway shooting in the city. And at least 5 people dead.
If Neely had been changing lanes he says his story could have easily been a different one.
“The police officer who came to the scene said I was lucky cause if I had been changing lanes that could have hit me, really lucky because that’s like 3 feet,” said Taylor.
