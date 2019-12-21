COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)--A woman is dead, and a teen is hurt after a shooting at a Cobb County Home. Investigators say a suspect opened fire on police trying to get away.
The shooting happened at a home on Spring Valley Road in Marietta. A female was found dead inside along w a 16-year-old who was wounded. Officers say when they arrived the suspect was pulling out of the driveway.
That let to a police chase that ended with crash on South Cobb drive near Highland Parkway. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
Sydney Melton with Cobb Police tells CBS46 “at this time we are still investigating trying to determine the relationship between the persons inside the home, there were other witnesses inside the home. So, at this point we will be speaking with them trying to identify the relationships and find out more about what was going on tonight.”
No officers were hurt in the chase or shooting. The 16-year-old who was hit by gunfire is expected to be okay. Police have not released the name of the suspect or the motive behind the shooting. But say it was a domestic incident.
