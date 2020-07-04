ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police responded to a shooting incident late Saturday in southwest Atlanta, where reports say that an 8-year-old girl was killed.
The shooting occurred around 9:50pm on July 4th on University Avenue near I-75/85, the same general area where Rayshard Brooks was shot in June.
Allegedly, a car exited the interstate after which the vehicle was stopped by armed protestors near the intersection of University Ave. and Pryor Rd. Authorities told CBS46 that gunfire was exchanged, during which time the child was struck.
Police said she was transported to Atlanta Medical Center in a private vehicle, but did not survive.
The investigation is ongoing; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
