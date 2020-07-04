ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police responded to a shooting incident involving a juvenile late Saturday near University Avenue in Atlanta.
The shooting occurred around 9:50pm on July 4th on University Avenue near I-75/85, the same general area where Rayshard Brooks was shot in June.
Police said that a juvenile had been shot, and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center in a private vehicle. Reports say that the juvenile did not survive.
It appears that the shooting occurred near University Ave. and Pryor Rd., though the investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.