ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police responded to Grady Memorial Hospital Monday after reports of a man arriving at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. Monday evening, where they were told a man arrived via a private vehicle. He was taken inside for medical treatment, telling officers that the incident occurred near Lenox Square.
Investigators determined that the shooting took place when the victim was near the parking garage at the mall.
They believe he may have been targeted. Reports said that the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit was notified of the incident and began working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
