ATLANTA (CBS46) — An overnight shooting right outside of a popular midtown restaurant sent people scrambling for cover.
It happened near Loca Luna along Amsterdam Avenue. Police say an altercation broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant which quickly escalated to gunfire as bullets hit two vehicles and injured a man.
The man, who has not been identified at this time, was shot in the leg, but managed to drive off to a nearby gas station where he called for help.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is reported to be stable.
It is unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended at this time.
The incident comes after a similar exchange took place outside of the establishment in October of 2021. According to police reports, the dispute began because the alleged shooter was leaning on the victim's vehicle.
An arrest was made in that case.
