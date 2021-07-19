ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting near the University of Georgia in Athens sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on the 200 block of Weir Circle. The Athens Clarke Police Department reported that a woman suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown, police told CBS46 News.
Authorities have not yet released any suspect information at this time.
ACCPD continues to investigate an off-campus shooting in Parkview Homes on Baxter St. Police have determined there is no longer an immediate danger to campus.— UGA (@universityofga) July 19, 2021
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
