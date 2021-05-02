ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is investigating Saturday night's deadly shooting that occurred near the area of 790 Glenwood Avenue Southeast.
CBS46 News has learned from authorities that there were a total of three victims in this incident, two are wounded but in stable condition.
Police say, one of the victims included a 15-year-old girl who died from her injuries on the scene.
According to APD, the preliminary investigation suggests, that before the shooting a group of teens were fighting. After the fight, other people, including adults, came to their area and the confrontation continued, eventually leading to gunfire.
The exact conditions of the three surviving teens have not been released, but officials say, they are stable.
Police tell CBS46 News there is no evidence at this point that the shooting was gang-related.
The gunfire also damaged the glass of the Waffle House restaurant located nearby the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.