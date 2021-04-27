Shots were fired early Tuesday morning, outside a Decatur Waffle House leaving one man in critical condition at a local hospital.
The shooting occurred at 2548 Wesley Chapel Road near Snap Finger Woods Drive.
Police say, the suspect fled on foot and the victim was able to drive off, but shortly crashed his car at a Kroger shopping center about a mile from the Waffle House.
Officials tell CBS46 News, investigators believe a robbery may have been the motive of the shooting.
The Dekalb Police Department is urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or their South Precinct Investigations Unit at 404-286-7990.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
