DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Somebody pulled out a gun and started shooting outside a Krystal Burger Restaurant on Evans Mill Road in Lithonia on Sunday night.
The restaurant was marked off with crime scene tape while detectives with DeKalb County Police were on the scene.
One man was shot. It started as some sort of physical fight between two people, then a third person got involved. It's not clear who fired the gun or who was shot. No names or conditions have been released.
