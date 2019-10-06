ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Moreland Avenue.
It happened outside “The Chill Spot” nightclub early Sunday morning.
There appear to be multiple bullet holes in a silver vehicle on the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
CBS46’ Iyani Hughes is working to learn more details.
