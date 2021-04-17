Two men are recovering after a fight escalated into a shooting on Saturday just before 3 a.m. outside of a Buckhead bar, located at 3179 Peachtree Road.
The preliminary investigation suggests, a third person may be responsible for the shooting, say police.
On arrival, officers located one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was then taken to the hospital.
While on the scene, officers learned of a second man who was also shot but was able to take himself to the hospital.
Officials found the second man at the hospital and were able to conduct an interview with him, say police.
This is currently an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
