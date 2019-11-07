Accident or crime scene cordon tape

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. 

A spokesperson could not confirm a SWAT situation, but said the scene is developing.

He tells CBS46 they do have a person of interest in the shooting.

A CBS46 crew is at the police staging area in Conyers gathering more information.

