NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Coweta County middle schools started their day under a "code yellow" security status after administrators got wind of an alleged shooting threat Tuesday.
Parents at both schools forwarded identical social media posts to administrators at Lee Middle and Madras Middle Schools that read, "If you go to Lee/Madras or if you know someone who goes to Lee/Madras please tell them [sic] not to go to school tomorrow due to a school shooting threat."
As a precaution, local law enforcement was called to the schools where it was determined that the threats were a "prank or misinformation."
"The administration's continued emphasis on safety remains an utmost priority, and it is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned. We encourage parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of making any type of comment aloud, in writing, or via social media that could be perceived as a threat or is intended to falsely spread rumors," said Lee Middle School Principal Cindy Bennett in a letter sent out to parents.
The investigation is ongoing and the culprit(s) behind the threatening pranks has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.