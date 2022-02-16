ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are on the scene of a shooting on Interstate 75 north of Wade Green Road.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a tractor-trailer driver was shot by another driver.
*Traffic Alert/Motorist Shot*I-75N north of Wade Green Rd. All NB lanes blocked due to shooting. TT driver shot by another driver. Investigators on scene. Use alternate routes. @ajcwsbtraffic @cbs46 @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @mdjonline— Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) February 16, 2022
Drivers can expect a delay in the area as the scene is cleared.
The gunshot victim is in serious condition. The shooter has not been arrested at this time.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
