LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are working a homicide investigation where at least one person has been shot.

Police say the incident happened around 8:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wrenwood court on Monday. The number of gunshot wounds sustained by the victim is now known, but they are said to be "extremely critical."

The investigation is ongoing.

