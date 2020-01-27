FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police presence is heavy in the 700 block of Glynn Street near the Discount Tobacco gas station following a shooting Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. One person was injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital.
The suspects fled the scene in a newer model black convertible BMW, possible 6 series, with black rims. They are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.