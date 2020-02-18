ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting victim was dropped off at Atlanta Fire Station 16 Tuesday.
The man was wounded in the back. Fire and rescue crews immediately began life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers spoke with the people who dropped the shooting victim off and looked for the crime scene.
Investigators were notified and responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
