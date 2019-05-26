Shooting at Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge
ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- The man killed in a shooting early Saturday morning at an Atlanta restaurant has been identified as a 42-year-old from Nevada.

The medical examiner identified the victim of the shooting at Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge on Piedmont Circle as John Price II.

Detectives told CBS46 that Price worked there.

Two other people were shot but were expected to recover.

Police said they believed the shooting was the result of an altercation between Price and a patron.

The shooter is still on the run.

