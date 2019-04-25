JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) Shukri Ali Said was battling bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia and she had not taken her medications when she went walking through her neighborhood with a knife during a psychotic episode nearly a year ago. Her family called police to help.
Moments later Said was shot several times and killed by Johns Creek officers.
This week, Said's family released the results of her autopsy report and expressed outrage after learning two of the four officers involved in the shooting are not cooperating with the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Georgia Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said, "If you did nothing wrong then you have nothing to fear and nothing to hide. You are police officers and it is your job to tell the truth and to seek justice so you should sit down with the prosecutors and tell them what happened."
Said's sister says she feels the police department is behaving as if it is above reproach.
"They have killed my sister," Aisha Hussein told CBS46. "I live in Johns Creek. I am going to encounter these people and they are not being held accountable," she said.
Johns Creek Police Department completed an internal investigation and cleared the four officers: Richard Gray, Phil Nguyen Derrick Wilson, and Ken Kennebrew. They were all put back on active duty on August 27th and returned to their regular roles. The police department's spokesperson Lt. Christopher Byers told CBS46 in a statement:
"The officers were cleared in the Internal Affairs Investigation. Officers are only compelled to give statements in Internal Affairs investigations by Garrity vs. New Jersey case law. Police Officers do not lose their Constitutional Rights provided to them that any other citizen has in a criminal investigation. The GBI and District Attorney’s office conduct the criminal portion of the investigation. Therefore again, officers are no different than any other citizen when they are subject of a criminal investigation. The officers’ fully complied and provided statements to the GBI during the investigation."
Mitchell takes issue with the stance.
"I am saddened to see that they think this is okay," Mitchell told CBS46. "They should want their officers to fully cooperate. They should want their officers to tell the truth. And these officers should not be on active duty, walking around the streets while they are refusing to cooperate with this investigation. They need to be sitting at a desk until this investigation ends or until they cooperate," he said.
Mitchell and Hussein believe that Said's race as a Somali-American and Muslim woman wearing a hijab played a role in the officer's decision to shoot her. They argue that tasing the woman, shooting a bean bag and blocking her in were not appropriate de-escalation practices for a person battling mental illness, a condition that was expressed in the call with 911 dispatchers.
"We just want her to be respected as a human being," Hussein said.
The family sees it as a road block to their healing as they continue to push for answers.
