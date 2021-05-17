ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police say since Friday they have responded to 14 shooting incidents, as of Monday morning.
One of the shootings being investigated happened on Travis Street in Northwest Atlanta.
According to police, 4 people were shot.
One of the victims told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that he was with his group of friends walking to their car after leaving a popular Atlanta attraction when someone asked them about buying drugs.
The young man, who didn't want to be identified, said they declined and got into their car, when multiple shots were fired.
"Once I heard the shots, I mean you gotta get down or try to get out or something," he said. "But it was so many shots it was hard."
An Uber driver's dashcam captured the moments people scattered while the shots were fired.
Atlanta police are looking for a black Dodge Charger with red stripes in the incident.
The victim said they are in Atlanta visiting and have no idea why someone would shoot at them.
"We don't know nothing, we're not from here," he said.
