ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lenox Square mall has beefed up its security following two separate shootings in a two-month span.
It’s a sight many shoppers have been hoping to see for some time now. It’s been an frightening and potentially dangerous few months for the mall. Two shootings in two months to be exact. Both shootings took place in the mall’s parking structure.
The first happened while people were holiday shopping back in December of last year. Police said two men shot a Macy’s employee during an armed robbery gone wrong
Bullets also flew last week, sending mall guest literally running for their lives. This time the rounds were fired from a police officer’s gun. Police say a man was shot while holding another man at gun point and refusing officer commands to drop his weapon.
Today though, CBS46 News took a stroll through the mall and noticed the beefed-up security team.
We reached out to the mall about the increased security presence, in part they said, "We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers."
