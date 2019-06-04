DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pair of shootings have been reported in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.
The first shooting took place just after 8 a.m. on Hope Springs Road in DeKalb County. The second shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. on Orchard Drive.
Police are on the scene at both shootings and CBS46 has crews on the way to the scenes.
This is breaking news. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they develop.
