ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for several people involved in a shootout that was caught on camera in northeast Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened on the 2000 block of Manchester Street during the early morning hours of October 29.
A video posted to social media shows three vehicles coming to a stop along a roadway. People begin exiting from vehicles and that's when several shots were fired.
A silver SUV then backs up and speeds away from the scene.
No injuries were sustained during the shootout.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Looks like self defense, he clearly says "who that is behind yall" and shots fired at them then they returned fire... Then they fled away from danger
