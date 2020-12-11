Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at an East Point Walmart Friday afternoon.
Investigators say an asset protection officer was shot during the incident with an alleged shoplifter at the Walmart on Cleveland Avenue. The officer was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was reported alert and conscious.
Police have arrested a person of interest, but they have not identified the suspect nor the victim at this time.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
