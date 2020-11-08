Suwanee police are looking for two men connected to shoplifting incident that turned deadly.
According to police, officers responded to the Walmart on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road on Saturday night.
Witnesses told police two suspects were shoplifting inside of the Walmart.
Moments later, a loss prevention officer confronted the suspects and both suspects ran into the parking lot and got into a U-Haul van with Arizona license plates.
According to a Suwanee police statement, “while leaving the parking lot, a pedestrian was struck by the U-Haul and dragged onto Satellite Boulevard.”
The pedestrian, Christian Gutierrez, 42, died at the scene.
Police believe the U-Haul license plate is possibly AJ38446.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Suwanee police at 770-945-8995.
(0) comments
