Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) The countdown to Christmas is on and we have just a few hours to go, but that’s not stopping people from heading to the malls for some last-minute shopping.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spent the afternoon at the Mall of Georgia on Christmas Eve where people were making some final purchases.
While many people like to get their shopping done early, shoppers here say they just don’t have the time with less than 24-hours to find that perfect gift.
“Well, I’m in the army, so it’s hard for me to get time off to be able to do my Christmas shopping, I just got in last night, from over in Texas, so I was able to get everything that I could now before tomorrow,” said one shopper, Cassidy Morris.
Shoppers are crowding the stores at the Mall of Georgia in the hours leading up to Christmas.
“I was actually busy this week with my friends and stuff, so I didn’t get a chance to come to the mall, but I got the time, spent a lot of money, so hopefully it’s worth it to my family,” added another shopper, Melvin Mathew.
While many people shop online or cross off items on their gift list early on…others say the day before Christmas is the perfect time to shop.
“There are a ton of sales, there’s like 20% off at Macy’s, Charlotte Russe is doing 20-dollar shoes…a lot of really good sales right now,” Morris said.
Some shoppers said they didn’t have any time before today to buy gifts, others say the sales are better now, and some were just waiting until they saved up enough money.
“I think sometimes you have to get into the Christmas spirit, you know, and then you’re out rushing, and you’re like oh my god, it is actually Christmas, I need to go get something, in my case, I just waited until the last minute,” shopper Tonya Stokes said.
Atlanta Police want to remind everyone to break your trash down or place them in bags, leaving big boxes on the curb shows thieves exactly what you have inside.
