Shoppers are concerned about public safety while at Lenox Square. In recent months, the Buckhead mall has been the backdrop for multiple alarming incidents, including shootings.
“When you have a stampede of people panicking that’s not good,” said Will Sumerford.
“It’s not a safe mall. I don’t think it safe, like I wouldn’t bring my kids here to see Santa Claus,” said local Shantria Long. “I know the shootings just kept happening back to back to back,” added Long.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, there has been a total of four shootings reported at Lenox Square this year:
- January 18 (Officer-involved Shooting)
- February 10
- March 8
- November 20
Although the most recent incident, which occurred December 5, was unique in that shots were fired after an accidental discharge of a firearm.
“The one that happened at Niemen’s the other day was an accident, but still, you’re not supposed to have a firearm in the mall. It says at every door.”
Sumerford said he has been going to Lenox Square for years and is supportive of the efforts the mall has made to ensure safety.
“They upped the number of off and on duty APD, they’ve upped their internal security, and of course as you know the big box stores have their own security," explained Sumerford. "It’s been very frustrating even for the mall, they’re like what are we supposed to do.”
In a statement, Atlanta Police Department say they also met with the business owners to help ensure that they are prepared to provide adequate security for their properties.
“They can take precautions and they can have more security guards and police officers, but you know you never know what people are going to do,” said Long.
